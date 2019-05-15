Los Angeles Times Names Warren Wolfswinkel Home Page Editor

A native of Le Mars, Iowa, Warren worked summers at the Daily Sentinel, his hometown paper, when it still used typewriters and pica poles. After graduating from Iowa State University, he was a reporter at the Cedar Falls Record, in Iowa; managing editor of the Coffeyville (Kan.) Journal; a freelance writer in Minneapolis; and a copy editor and wire editor at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He moved to the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner in 1987 and to The Times two years later.