Los Angeles Times and Spectrum News 1 Collaborate on New Primetime News Magazine Show, ‘L.A. Times Today’

The Los Angeles Times and Spectrum News 1 today announced a joint production of a one-of-a-kind news magazine show, “L.A. Times Today,” that will be available to Spectrum viewers across Southern California on Spectrum News 1. Spectrum News 1 Anchor Lisa McRee will host the one-hour primetime show that will air nightly, Monday to Thursday, beginning in February 2019. “L.A. Times Today” will take an in-depth look at the news headlines and top stories with award-winning reporters, columnists and photographers from the Los Angeles Times.
“The Los Angeles Times has become a 24/7 news operation and adding an evening television program will give us another way to inform, engage and inspire the people of this great community,” said Times Owner and Executive Chairman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. “The program also marks another milestone on our journey to revitalizing a great media brand and a new way to share the important work of the largest newsroom west of the Potomac.”
“L.A. Times Today” will highlight The Times’ signature areas of coverage and the issues that are most relevant to Southern California communities. The show will cover news, politics, business, entertainment and sports through interviews with and stories by Times journalists. Viewers can also expect to see stories about the region, including commentary from columnists Steve Lopez, Robin Abcarian and Frank Shyong; a trip through L.A. history via The Times archives with columnist Patt Morrison; and local travel recommendations from staff writer Christopher Reynolds.
“L.A. Times Today” will also provide a visual platform that complements particular areas of coverage – including film reviews with critics Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang; food segments with editor Jenn Harris and reporter Lucas Peterson; and interviews with The Times’ esteemed staff photographers.
“We are thrilled to announce this unprecedented partnership with the Los Angeles Times to bring their award-winning journalists and storytelling to our viewers,” said Cater Lee, Spectrum Networks Vice President of News and Content. “Spectrum News 1 is dedicated to providing coverage that is focused on the issues that shape neighborhoods and impact lives, and we look forward to providing The Times our platform to better reach and engage communities across Southern California.”
“L.A. Times Today” will be produced under the editorial leadership of the Los Angeles Times and Spectrum News 1 and will air exclusively on Spectrum News 1. Launched on Nov. 16, Spectrum News 1 has introduced an innovative approach to 24/7 hyperlocal news and information that leverages Spectrum Networks’ local experience and technical infrastructure to curate essential local stories that benefit the diverse communities throughout Southern California. The network delivers 24/7 local news and information including news reporting and stories focused on the issues and community concerns shaping Southern California, with a deep focus on local politics.