Standalone Food Section to Return to the Los Angeles Times

As part of its expanded coverage of food, The Times has hired Ben Mims as cooking columnist and Genevieve Ko as cooking editor; both will begin in February. Mims is a recipe developer, editor and cookbook author, and formerly the test kitchen director at Lucky Peach, food editor of Saveur and a food editor at Food & Wine. Ko is the author or co-author of numerous books; has been a contributor to NYT Cooking, Bon Appetit and Gourmet; and has served as a director or editor at multiple media brands, including Shape, Health, Good Housekeeping and Martha Stewart.