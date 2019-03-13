Eat See Hear Summer Outdoor Film Screenings Announced

Each film is projected onto the largest inflatable movie screen on the West Coast with the highest quality HD-projection, a 52-foot wide image and professional sound. Screenings take place at iconic venues all across the city, including The Autry Museum in Griffith Park, La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall, North Hollywood Recreation Center, the Santa Monica High School Memorial Greek Amphitheater, and Los Angeles State Historic Park. Eat See Hear is also the largest dog-friendly event in Los Angeles, and partners annually with non-profit Best Friends Animal Society, Los Angeles to host adoption events before screenings which has resulted in $50,000 donated and more than 75 animals finding their forever homes. Furry friends attending the series are treated to water bowls and biscuits as well.