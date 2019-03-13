Eat See Hear Summer Outdoor Film Screenings Announced

L.A.’s original traveling screening series is now a Los Angeles Times signature event.
Eat See Hear, the original traveling outdoor cinema series, announced today its lineup of film screenings across greater Los Angeles for the summer of 2019. The series, presented by Showtime and now in its eighth year, will screen a movie accompanied by music performances and plenty of food trucks every Saturday for 20 consecutive weeks starting on May 4.
Eat See Hear is now part of the Los Angeles Times joining a portfolio of nearly 100 signature events produced annually by The Times, including Envelope Live, Festival of Books, Food Bowl and The Taste.
“Outdoor movie screenings have become a beloved summertime tradition in Southern California and that’s largely because of Eat See Hear,” Times Chief Operating Officer Chris Argentieri said. “We are delighted to partner with our presenting sponsor, Showtime, and bring The Times’ expertise in film, food and fun to L.A.’s premier outdoor movies series.”
From timeless classics to current blockbusters, the diverse range of 2019’s movie selection has a go-to pick for everyone, including “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Get Out,” “The Greatest Showman,” the 60th anniversary screening of “North by Northwest,” a special Christmas-in-July screening of “Home Alone” and many more.
Each film is projected onto the largest inflatable movie screen on the West Coast with the highest quality HD-projection, a 52-foot wide image and professional sound. Screenings take place at iconic venues all across the city, including The Autry Museum in Griffith Park, La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall, North Hollywood Recreation Center, the Santa Monica High School Memorial Greek Amphitheater, and Los Angeles State Historic Park. Eat See Hear is also the largest dog-friendly event in Los Angeles, and partners annually with non-profit Best Friends Animal Society, Los Angeles to host adoption events before screenings which has resulted in $50,000 donated and more than 75 animals finding their forever homes. Furry friends attending the series are treated to water bowls and biscuits as well.
Tickets for Eat See Hear are $14 for general admission with advance online purchase or $16 at the door, and $8 for kids aged 12 and under. Children under age 5 are welcome to join for free. The festival also offers tickets to its signature Fashionably Late section for $21 (advance purchase only) which gives ticketholders access to premium seating up front. As always, dogs are welcome to accompany their humans for free. The summer screening series is presented by Showtime, which provides goodies including free beach chairs and Roku Sticks to guests on a first-come, first-served basis.
The full lineup of movies is on eatseehear.com, with musical performance and food truck details to be announced this summer.