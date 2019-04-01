Los Angeles Times Announces Event Lineup for Third Annual Food Bowl

Mesamérica L.A.: The festival’s opening night event on April 30 is the first incarnation of chef Enrique Olvera’s celebrated symposium to be held outside of Mexico. Olvera and L.A. Times Food Editor Peter Meehan have put together a program to explore the culinary and cultural interconnectedness of Mexico City and Los Angeles.

Following Mesamérica L.A., the opening night festivities continue with DFiesta at Grand Central Market and La Cita Bar featuring chef collaborations, roving Mariachi bands and other Mexico City-inspired merriment.

L.A. Times Food Bowl Night Market: Over five nights from May 8-12, The Times will host a bustling outdoor celebration of L.A.’s diverse dining scene. Night Market will be free to enter, featuring dozens of food vendors, pop-up experiences, chef collaborations, musical performances and DJs, art installations and these special ticketed events: Opening Night Collaboration Lab (May 8) featuring collaborations from L.A.’s top restaurants and international guests including Bavel, Kismet X Ciya, Shibumi X Spago, Scratch Bar and Kitchen X Ari Taymor, Fiona X Cicatriz, Chengdu Taste, The Bazaar X Otono, and Otium X chef Edras Ochoa; Taco Tribute (May 9) featuring Sonoratown, Tacos 1986, Chichen Itza, Broken Spanish, Teddy’s Red Tacos and Guerrilla Tacos; Fried Chicken Party (May 10) featuring Chef Kang’s Food Rehab for Super Foodies, Lucky Bird, the Crack Shack, Night + Market, Hotville Chicken and Phat Birds; L.A.’s Best Burgers (May 11) featuring HiHo Cheeseburger, Banh Oui, Everson Royce Bar, Hank’s, Bowery, Love Hour and Belcampo Meat Co.; Dumplings, Noodles & Rice (May 11) featuring Iki Ramen, Lukshon, Porridge & Puffs, Baroo, Hui Tou Xiang, Chongqing Special Noodles, Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant and Little Sister; All-Star BBQ (May 12) with Adam Perry Lang and the L.A. Times Food team and featuring pitmasters Aaron Franklin (Texas), Pat Martin (Tennessee), Bill Durney (New York) and Sam Jones (North Carolina) and local restaurants Bludso’s, East LA Barbecue, Horn Barbecue, Kra Z Kai’s and SLAB / Trudy’s Underground BBQ.

Effervescence: Join us May 3-5 for America’s most comprehensive epicurean event centered on Champagne and sparkling wines. From legendary tête de cuvée Champagnes and California’s finest fizz to international bubbles produced around the world, Effervescence brings them all to you in one epic Los Angeles weekend of celebrating bubbles.

Vespertine Symbios: A collaborative tasting menu on May 5 will feature dishes by chefs Jordan Kahn (Vespertine), Dominique Crenn (Atelier Crenn), Virgilio Martínez (Central) and Niki Nakayama (n/naka).

The Future of Food in Extreme Environments: A panel discussion on May 7 where scientists and chefs will explore how to grow food in space and how to establish a food culture in a new environment.

Filipino Garage Party: Angela Dimayuga, the creative director of food and culture at Standard International, will bring together chefs including Russell Victorioso (Café Birdie), Chad Valencia (Lasa), Tom Cunanan (Bad Saint) and JP Anglo (Sarsa) to create a perfect plate of Filipino food on May 18.

A Tutta Pizza: Enjoy all-you-can-eat slices and styles from New York to Chicago, and Roman to Neapolitan on May 19. There will also be panels and Q&As, cooking demos and culinary workshops.

L.A. Chef Conference: This all-day event on May 20 will feature speakers, panelists and cooking demos from the restaurant industry, for the restaurant industry.

Outstanding in the Field: A series of long-table feasts in spectacular locations including the L.A. River and Weiser Family Farms.

Pasta Masters: On May 30, Los Angeles chefs and pasta makers from Italy will showcase imported, authentic Italian ingredients during hands-on culinary demonstrations.