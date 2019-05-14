Los Angeles Times Names Matt Brennan Television Editor

Brennan comes to us from Paste Magazine, where he has been the television editor since 2016, shaping its smart, conversation-driving coverage and expanding the reach of its work. Before Paste, he worked for Anne Thompson, first at Thompson on Hollywood! and later at Indiewire, editing and writing coverage of film and television, including everything from acquisitions and awards to technology to festivals, features and reviews. In a previous life, Brennan was also a high school English teacher.