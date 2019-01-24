Los Angeles Times Hires Four Audience Engagement Editors

Mary Kate Metivier, who will help us develop new audience strategies, joins us from The Kansas City Star, where she has been a regional growth editor. There, she started a project — called “What’s Your KC Q?” — that engages readers on local culture and history. She has been at the forefront of The Star’s efforts around social media, and the use of tools like Omniture and Chartbeat to help journalists understand their audiences. Mary Kate, whose surname is pronounced meh-TEE-vuhr, grew up in a military family in Leavenworth, Kan., and once dreamed of joining the Rockettes. (She tap danced for 12 years.) She graduated in 2016 from the School of Journalism at the University of Missouri, and was an engagement intern at The Star Tribune in Minneapolis before joining The Kansas City Star later that year.