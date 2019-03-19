Alexa Sonnenfeld and Gabriela Fernandez Join Audience Engagement Team

Alexa P. Sonnenfeld starts May 6 and will be embedded in Calendar, widening the reach of our arts and entertainment coverage. She is currently an operations associate at The Correspondent, a crowd-funded, ad-free news platform that began in the Netherlands in 2013 and will expand to English-language audiences in September. Alexa was previously a media fellow and then a research associate at Atlantic 57, the consulting and creative division of the Atlantic. She synthesized data from the Atlantic’s print and digital readers, podcast listeners and live-event attendees to refine the magazine’s understanding of its audience. She also helped Atlantic 57’s product team to design an in-house chart-building application. A native of Golden, Colorado, Alexa graduated in 2017 from Dartmouth College, where she was a history major and a public policy minor. She is an avid skier, an aspiring yogi, and a music and art enthusiast.