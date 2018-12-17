Los Angeles Times Names Ben Muessig Technology and Business Editor

Ben leaves his job as Environment Editor on the Metro desk to return to a department and coverage he knows quite well. He joined The Times in 2016 as technology editor on the Business desk. His team documented Los Angeles’ biggest-ever initial public offering in Snap Inc., and forewarned of many of the problems the company would face. That coverage was a finalist for a Loeb Award. The tech team also chronicled the downfall of Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick, explored the way global ecommerce operations beget counterfeiting, and helped explain why donut boxes are pink. While serving as Environment Editor over the past year, Ben and his team produced memorable fire coverage, an investigation into lead hazards near the Exide plant and broke news on the access battle at Hollister Ranch.