Los Angeles Times Appoints Business and Company Town Reporters

Stacy Perman, an award-winning journalist and author, is joining The Times as an enterprise reporter for Company Town. Stacy, who was most recently based in Brooklyn as a features editor at Adweek, is moving back to Los Angeles, where she was born and raised. The UCLA graduate is a former writer and correspondent for Time and Businessweek. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Fortune and Inc. She is the author of three critically acclaimed books, including the New York Times bestseller “In-N-Out Burger: A Behind-The-Counter Look At The Fast-Food Chain That Breaks All The Rules.” A versatile journalist, Stacy has profiled figures from Martha Stewart and Samantha Bee to a Hasidic rabbi who is also a Malibu surfing legend. She has written exposés on such topics as Uber’s strained relationship with women and recently investigated the murder of her childhood best friend and her family in a memorable piece for Los Angeles Magazine.