Los Angeles Times Appoints Business and Company Town Reporters

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Senior Deputy Managing Editor Kimi Yoshino made the following announcement.
We are delighted to announce the newest members of the business section and Company Town.
Stacy Perman, an award-winning journalist and author, is joining The Times as an enterprise reporter for Company Town. Stacy, who was most recently based in Brooklyn as a features editor at Adweek, is moving back to Los Angeles, where she was born and raised. The UCLA graduate is a former writer and correspondent for Time and Businessweek. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Fortune and Inc. She is the author of three critically acclaimed books, including the New York Times bestseller “In-N-Out Burger: A Behind-The-Counter Look At The Fast-Food Chain That Breaks All The Rules.” A versatile journalist, Stacy has profiled figures from Martha Stewart and Samantha Bee to a Hasidic rabbi who is also a Malibu surfing legend. She has written exposés on such topics as Uber’s strained relationship with women and recently investigated the murder of her childhood best friend and her family in a memorable piece for Los Angeles Magazine.
Sammy Roth is joining the Business section as an energy reporter. He comes from the Desert Sun, where he covered energy and the environment. He also launched and wrote a weekly newsletter about environmental matters for USA Today. In his four years at the Desert Sun, Sammy wrote extensively on topics including Gov. Brown's plan to expand California’s power grid to other western states, the mixed track record of solar and wind development on public lands and a farm baron who is building a water and energy empire in the desert. His investigation into financial conflicts of interest at the Imperial Irrigation District, a major public power agency, led to the cancellation of $82 million worth of solar and battery storage contracts. Sammy graduated from Columbia University with a bachelor’s degree in sustainable development.