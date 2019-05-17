Four Journalists Join Times California Team

Before coming to Los Angeles, Sharp spent years covering New York for a variety of publications, including The Times (us, not them). Her work also appeared in VICE, the Wall Street Journal, the Village Voice and DNAInfo. Sonja specialized in the intersection of crime and culture in New York, and that led her to write for The Times, covering the El Chapo trial with distinction. She also worked as an adjunct professor at Columbia University. Sharp is a magnet for great stories, and will bring those skills to covering a corner of our region known for its great wealth and traffic — but also its inequities and growing pains.