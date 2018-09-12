C.J. Jackson Joins Los Angeles Times as Director of Editorial Events

C.J. joins us from NantWorks, where he served as press secretary for Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong during the acquisition and close of sale of The Times. Prior to that, C.J. spent more than 14 years in various newsroom roles, as a Los Angeles-based writer and editor at Politico; a national writer focused on politics, Congress, state government and other topics for the Associated Press based in Washington and Des Moines, Iowa; and as a local government reporter at the Kansas City Star. He has also served as an adjunct instructor at the University of Southern California, is a professional member of the student communications board at UCLA and served as a fellow at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas, his alma mater.