C.J. Jackson Joins Los Angeles Times as Director of Editorial Events

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Deputy Managing Editor Colin Crawford made the following announcement.
We are excited to announce that C.J. Jackson has joined the Los Angeles Times as Director of Editorial Events.
In this role, C.J. will serve as a chief evangelist for events within the newsroom: developing novel event ideas, conceptualizing programming and soliciting ideas for events and new forms of live journalism. C.J. will build relationships throughout the newsroom while also working closely with our business side events and public affairs teams, led by Suzy Jack.
C.J. joins us from NantWorks, where he served as press secretary for Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong during the acquisition and close of sale of The Times. Prior to that, C.J. spent more than 14 years in various newsroom roles, as a Los Angeles-based writer and editor at Politico; a national writer focused on politics, Congress, state government and other topics for the Associated Press based in Washington and Des Moines, Iowa; and as a local government reporter at the Kansas City Star. He has also served as an adjunct instructor at the University of Southern California, is a professional member of the student communications board at UCLA and served as a fellow at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas, his alma mater.