Daniel Gaines Returns to the Los Angeles Times

As senior deputy online editor from 2006 to 2015, Dan showed equal deftness in technology and news. He helped lift the reach of our sections, stories and headlines, working closely with data analysts and multiplatform editors to increase traffic. He developed standards for search-engine optimization, mobile programming and social media. He is also an expert on workflow, and he will support Ben Gerst and Len De Groot in the critical task of improving our content management systems.