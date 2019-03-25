Editor Donna Wares Returns to Spearhead Book Club

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Deputy Managing Editor Julia Turner made the following announcement.
We are delighted to announce that Donna Wares, a tenacious and enterprising editor, is returning to the Los Angeles Times. She’ll be launching a book club that regularly convenes our readers to hear from notable authors and engage with their work. The book club will, we hope, extend the spirit of the Festival of Books year round.
Donna is a veteran of The Times, where she was the national weekend editor in the early aughts. She’s also the author of several books. She has been a reporter for the Miami Herald, an editor for Entrepreneur Media, NBCNews.com, and Amazon.com, and was the managing editor of the Orange County Register.
It was at the Register that Donna first spearheaded a book club, and its success sparked an interest in how audience events that center on books can deepen the relationship between a community and its newspaper. She has since replicated the model at the Spokane Spokesman-Review, and has impressed us with her vision for how a book club can help The Times at this crucial moment for our institution.