Los Angeles Times Names Abbie Fentress Swanson Executive Audio Producer

Abbie has been a fixture in the L.A. food scene. She was the supervising producer of the Good Food radio show, podcast and blog at KCRW, which won an Edward R. Murrow award and was a finalist for the “Best Radio Show” James Beard award. As a Knight-Wallace Fellow, she researched a book about America’s growing appetite for meat. And she is experienced working on multiple mediums. During her time at WNYC, she managed the team of reporters contributing to WNYC’s culture website, booked guests and created interactive content for The Takeaway. She also has written stories for The Washington Post, The New York Times and others.