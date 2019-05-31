Los Angeles Times Names Abbie Fentress Swanson Executive Audio Producer

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Managing Editor Scott Kraft made the following announcement.
We’re pleased to announce that Abbie Fentress Swanson will join The Times on Monday, June 3rd, as Executive Producer for audio in the newsroom. In this role she will lead the production of podcasts and other editorial audio products, reporting to AME Len De Groot.
Abbie, who comes to us with Len's enthusiastic endorsement, has broad experience across the industry, having worked as Executive Producer of “I, Survivor” for Wondery, which had half a million downloads in the month after being launched. She has reported for, produced and hosted programs for NPR, KCRW and Harvest Public Media where she was recognized for her coverage of the impacts of drought on farm country.
Abbie has been a fixture in the L.A. food scene. She was the supervising producer of the Good Food radio show, podcast and blog at KCRW, which won an Edward R. Murrow award and was a finalist for the “Best Radio Show” James Beard award. As a Knight-Wallace Fellow, she researched a book about America’s growing appetite for meat. And she is experienced working on multiple mediums. During her time at WNYC, she managed the team of reporters contributing to WNYC’s culture website, booked guests and created interactive content for The Takeaway. She also has written stories for The Washington Post, The New York Times and others.