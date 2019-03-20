Rahul Mukherjee Joins Graphics and Data Visualization Team

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine, Assistant Managing Editor Len De Groot and Director of Graphics and Data Visualization Chris Keller made the following announcement.
Rahul Mukherjee will join us on March 25 as a graphics and data visualization journalist, reporting to Chris Keller. Rahul will work closely with the sports and entertainment desks to boost our visual storytelling online and in print, crafting engaging and timely graphics and online storytelling experiences.
Rahul comes to us from the Minneapolis Star Tribune, where he collaborated with reporters and editors to analyze data, and create graphics and videos. Among his projects include a look at how the Minnesota Lynx WNBA team compares to other notable sports dynasties, a mock draft for the Minnesota Vikings and how Minneapolis picked its mayor using a ranked-choice system.
Born and raised in Cincinnati, and a graduate of Ohio University, Rahul earned his bachelor of science degree in visual communication and interactive media. He enjoys basketball and is excited about the weather and restaurants in Los Angeles.