Los Angeles Times Names Jack Leonard Metro Investigative Editor

Jack takes on this leadership role after two decades of investigative work both as an reporter and, more recently, as a crime and courts editor. He was part of the team that exposed fraud and abuse in California’s conservatorship system, a series that won several national awards. He went on to investigate how early releases from L.A.’s jail system perverts justice and fosters more crime on the street. Later, he worked with Robert Faturechi on a sweeping expose of corruption in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department that led to numerous convictions of top officials, including the sheriff himself.