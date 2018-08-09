Judy Cramer Returns to Los Angeles Times as Readers’ Representative

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Managing Editor Scott Kraft made the following announcement.
We’re pleased to announce that Judy Cramer, who retired as director of multiplatform editing last year, is returning to The Times as our Readers’ Representative.
Judy joined The Times in 2001 as a copy editor in Business and, a year later, placed first in the national headline writing contest of the American Copy Editors Society. In 2004, she moved to the Features desk as an assistant copy chief for the Outdoors, Food, Home and Health sections, and became copy chief for Calendar five years later. She was promoted to head up the Times’ copy desks for news, business and op-ed and held that job until last summer.
She holds a degree in journalism from the University of South Carolina, in her home state. Before moving to California, Judy worked at newspapers throughout the South as a reporter, city editor, features editor, design/graphics editor and photo editor.
In her new role, she will address readers’ concerns and questions, and manage the Readers’ Representative Journal on latimes.com.