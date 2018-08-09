Judy Cramer Returns to Los Angeles Times as Readers’ Representative

Judy joined The Times in 2001 as a copy editor in Business and, a year later, placed first in the national headline writing contest of the American Copy Editors Society. In 2004, she moved to the Features desk as an assistant copy chief for the Outdoors, Food, Home and Health sections, and became copy chief for Calendar five years later. She was promoted to head up the Times’ copy desks for news, business and op-ed and held that job until last summer.