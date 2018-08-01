Los Angeles Times Names Three Washington Reporters

Jennifer Haberkorn, in eight years at Politico, has won wide recognition for her mastery of the politics and policy of healthcare, covering health-related issues from abortion to Zika. Since the new administration took office, Jen has covered the repeated efforts by congressional Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which has given her extensive insight into the workings of the House and Senate leadership and the congressional Republican caucuses. She will take that hard-won knowledge and put it to work for us on Capitol Hill, covering Congress. She will give us urgently needed reinforcement on a beat that’s always hectic and could soon be even busier. And her expertise in healthcare will also add to one of the Bureau’s existing strengths as we continue to stay abreast of one of the critical public policy issues of this decade.