Los Angeles Times Names Three Washington Correspondents

Janet Hook, who will take on the job of chief political writer in Washington, has established herself over nearly four decades as among Washington’s best-informed and wisest reporters. For the last eight years, she has been a Washington-based reporter for the Wall Street Journal. As a national political reporter for the Journal, her coverage of the 2012 and 2016 presidential campaigns set the standard for intelligent, fair and perceptive reporting on politics. Janet’s byline, of course, will be a familiar sight to many Los Angeles Times readers. She previously covered Congress and national politics during nearly 15 years in our Washington bureau, which included memorable news events from the Clinton impeachment through the Sept. 11 terror attacks, the Iraq War, the election of Barack Obama, the passage of the Affordable Care Act and the Republican takeover of the House in 2010. As we get ready for coverage of a deeply divided electorate heading into a presidential campaign of keen interest to our readers, Janet’s insight, experience and depth will prove key to our coverage.