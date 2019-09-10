Los Angeles Times The Taste Returns to Costa Mesa for Second Annual Celebration of Orange County’s Culinary Scene

2018 The Taste at The MET (Courtesy of LA Times The Taste)

The Los Angeles Times today announced the lineup for its Costa Mesa edition of The Taste. Following its 10th anniversary on the Paramount Pictures Studios backlot, one of the most popular food and drink festivals is returning to Orange County for its second year to spotlight the vibrant cuisine and award-winning restaurants in the heart of Southern California. Hosted by The Times’ Food staff, The Taste in Costa Mesa will take place at The MET over three sessions: one on Friday, Oct. 18 and two on Saturday, Oct. 19. Admission to each event includes unlimited samplings from dozens of local restaurants, premium cocktail tastings, plus demonstrations from renowned chefs and wine experts.

Friday, Oct. 18, 7 to 10 p.m.L.A. Times Cooking Editor Genevieve Ko will host the opening event featuring Syrian pastry chef Maher Nakhal (Le Mirage Pastry) as he reveals the handcrafted artistry behind his authentic Middle Eastern desserts and French pastries. Critically acclaimed chef Ross Pangilinan (Terrace by Mix Mix) will showcase his eclectic style and Euro-Filipino flavors through a demo of one of his signature dishes, hosted by Times Features Writer Gustavo Arellano. Restaurants include: Filomena’s Italian Kitchen, Outpost Kitchen, Puesto, Tackle Box, The Ranch at Laguna Beach and WAVE Gourmet Burgers.

Saturday, Oct. 19, noon to 3 p.m.Chef Carlos Salgado of Michelin-starred Taco María, will provide a glimpse into his contemporary, Mexican-influenced cooking with L.A. Times Cooking Columnist Ben Mims. Taking the crowd on a wine tour through Monterey County, Rob Baker (Southern Glazer’s) will lead a presentation on Bordeaux-style wine from Carmel Valley’s Bernardus Winery. Restaurants include: Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Mayors Table Pacific Pub & Kitchen, Mesa and Roba Noodle.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 to 10 p.m.The Taste festivities continue on Saturday night as chef Wing Lam (Wahoo’s Fish Tacos) will cook up his legendary Baja-style fish tacos, while Michelin-starred chef Tony Esnault (Knife Pleat) will demonstrate modern, seasonal interpretations of classic French techniques with Times Senior Food Writer Jenn Harris. Restaurants include: Bluegold, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, CUCINA enoteca, Georgia’s Restaurant, Silver Trumpet Restaurant and Bar and Toast Kitchen + Bakery.

Travel Costa Mesa has partnered with nearby hotels to offer special packages that include a pair of tickets to The Taste with each night’s stay for a weekend “Eatcation” to explore more of the area’s diverse food and cultural scene.

Los Angeles Times The Taste, presented by City National Bank and co-presented by Travel Costa Mesa, is produced in association with Best Events. Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is the event’s charity beneficiary. Tickets range from $80 to $100, and a $10 discount is available exclusively to Times subscribers. Details, tickets and hotel packages: latimes.com/TheTaste. Connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheTasteLA; share and search using #TasteCostaMesa.