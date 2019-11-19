John Canalis is named L.A. Times’ assistant managing editor for administration

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Managing Editor Scott Kraft made the following announcement.

We are pleased to announce the promotion of John Canalis, executive editor of Times Community News, to assistant managing editor for administration.

In his new role, Canalis will take on a variety of new responsibilities while continuing to oversee TCN and L.A. Times en Español. He will work with editorial and finance to develop and execute our editorial budget. He also will work with senior management, human resources and the L.A. Times Guild on labor-related and personnel issues, and be a key liaison with the business side to develop and fine-tune initiatives that generate new revenue. His responsibilities also will include oversight of editorial events and LAT Expeditions, and the department administrative assistants. And he will be the main point of contact for the newsroom on building issues related to the El Segundo, downtown and Orange County offices.

As executive editor of TCN since 2010, Canalis has been responsible for TimesOC, the Daily Pilot, the La Cañada Valley Sun, the Burbank Leader and the Glendale News-Press. He came to The Times from the Long Beach Press-Telegram, where he spent 10 years working in multiple roles, including as business/city editor, assistant city editor, assistant editorial pages editor, columnist and county government reporter.

He began his career as a stringer for UPI and covered the 1992 Los Angeles riots. He later was a contract reporter for The Times in several regional bureaus. He has also taught journalism at Cal State Dominguez Hills, Cal State Long Beach and Orange Coast College.

Canalis has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Cal State Long Beach and an MBA from Pepperdine University. Canalis and his wife, a journalism instructor and freelancer, live with their daughter in Long Beach.