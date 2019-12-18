Daniel Hernandez returns to the L.A. Times to write about Los Angeles culture

Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine, Managing Editor Scott Kraft and Deputy Managing Editor for Arts and Entertainment Julia Turner made the following announcement.

We’re pleased to announce that Daniel Hernandez is joining The Times as a reporter. Hernandez is a two-time veteran of the paper who worked for us in both Los Angeles and Mexico City, where he wrote a book for Scribner on youth subcultures. He’s also been a staff writer for LA Weekly; the Mexico bureau chief overseeing all Latin American coverage for Vice News and, later, a producer and correspondent on “HBO’s Vice News Tonight”; and the editor in chief of pioneering L.A. culture and food site L.A Taco. Most recently, he did a stint at the other Times, writing for Choire Sicha’s Styles section.

We’re thrilled he is returning to the paper. His beat, broadly defined, will be the culture of Los Angeles. Hernandez loves to ferret out our city’s secret worlds, and is a glorious chronicler of life in Los Angeles — precise, curious, and knowledgeable, with a useful dose of mischief thrown in. He’ll be reporting to Laurie Ochoa, and will help Calendar continue its efforts to cover more of culture here, with particular focus on interesting things happening outside our city’s big institutions.

Hernandez is also omnivorous in his interests, and will likely contribute to Food, Metro, and other sections as well. We also expect he’ll bring his audio and video experience to bear in his work.