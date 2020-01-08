Nicole Vas joins News Design team at the Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine, Deputy Managing Editor Kimi Yoshino and Director of News Design Kelli Sullivan made the following announcement.

We are pleased to announce that Nicole Vas has joined our News Design team. Vas will work primarily in main news and California, but also help out in Business and Sports. Vas came to us from the Hill in Washington, D.C., where she worked as a senior news designer for both print and digital platforms.

Prior to her work at the Hill, Vas was the A1, news and sports designer for the Arizona Republic, where she designed for print across Gannett properties. She also worked as a “digital pioneer” to help Gannett design teams develop graphics and visuals to share across digital platforms.

Vas, a Torrance native, graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in art. She earned her master’s in art and journalism from Syracuse University. In addition, she spent some time at the University of Hong Kong in an education abroad program. Nicole has been a member of the Asian American Journalists Assn. since 2012.