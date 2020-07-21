Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Presents: Takeout and Give Back

The Los Angeles Times today announced details for Food Bowl: Takeout and Give Back, a new campaign to encourage support for restaurants in Southern California and raise awareness for local and global food relief efforts. Due to public health guidance related to the coronavirus pandemic, the fourth annual Food Bowl festival, originally scheduled for the month of May, will shift from its traditional in-person format to a series of online events through the Takeout and Give Back campaign. Kicking off in August, the lineup will include an interactive dinner party featuring food from The Times’ Restaurant of the Year honoree, charity food drives and a cook-a-thon livestream featuring special guest appearances. Registration for the live cook-a-thon is available now at lafoodbowl.com.

Continuing Food Bowl’s mission to highlight issues of food access, sustainability and waste reduction, the Takeout and Give Back campaign will launch virtual charity collaborations in support of World Central Kitchen and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to raise awareness and funds for communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis.

The Takeout and Give Back campaign will include:

Food Bowl’s Takeout and Give Back Restaurant Guide

Curated by The Times Food staff, the special takeout guide will feature local favorites and restaurants that are offering delivery, new takeout options and special menus. Citi cardmembers will have access to a six-month complimentary digital subscription to the Los Angeles Times with takeout or delivery purchases from select participating restaurants.

Live Cook-A-Thon with World Central Kitchen

Featuring 30 chefs and special guests from Los Angeles and around the world, the Aug. 29 livestreamed cook-a-thon in collaboration with World Central Kitchen will offer viewers an intimate cooking experience filled with recipe tips and advice from top culinary names and celebrity guest appearances. The event will be streamed via the Los Angeles Times Food YouTube channel. Registration is available now.

Gold Award and Restaurant of the Year

Food Bowl will also present a virtual dinner event on Sept. 26 in celebration of the annual Gold Award and Restaurant of the Year winners. The 2020 award recipients will be announced by The Times Food staff in late July.



The LA Times Foundation Fund will be granting up to $100,000 to various charity partners in 2020, including $25,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and $25,000 to World Central Kitchen to help launch a virtual food drive and the Cook-A-Thon initiative.

Advertisement

More details on the virtual event lineup, including participating chefs and restaurants, will be announced in the coming weeks. Takeout and Give Back is sponsored by Food Bowl’s founding partner, Citi. To register and for additional information, visit lafoodbowl.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @LAfoodbowl (#LAfoodbowl).

The LA Times Foundation Fund is a component fund of the California Community Foundation, a 501c3 public charity. Contributions to the California Community Foundation represent irrevocable gifts subject to the legal and fiduciary control of the foundation’s board of directors.