10 Metpro journalists will be promoted to Los Angeles Times staff

Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and other Times senior editors made the following announcement on July 16.

Ten members of the Metpro class of 2018 will be promoted to full staff positions at the end of their term in December: Alexa Díaz (audience engagement), Phi Do (data and graphics), Melissa Gomez (politics), Sam-Omar Hall (copy desk), Suhauna Hussain (business news), Jackeline Luna (video), Dania Maxwell (photo), Leila Miller (metro), Matthew Ormseth (metro) and Dorany Pineda (Calendar). These well-deserved promotions represent a significant investment in our newsroom and its future. Congratulations to these journalists, and many thanks to the managers who have supported their professional development.