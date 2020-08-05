Orange County Press Club Honors L.A. Times, Times Community News

The Los Angeles Times and Times Community News received a total of eight awards in the Orange County Press Club awards competition. The annual contest recognizes outstanding journalism in Orange County and the winners were announced in a virtual ceremony on Facebook last Thursday.

The Times won five awards, four of which were either written by or included contributions from Staff Writer Cindy Carcamo. Among the honors, Carcamo took home the prize for best travel story for her feature about bringing her young daughter with her on assignment to Guatemala. The Times also won in the news feature, breaking news, investigative and education story categories.

In addition, two Times Community News titles were honored: Daily Pilot Columnist Patrice Apodaca won the David McQuay Award for best columnist; TimesOC contributor Bradley Zint took first place in the food and restaurant category for his story on a restaurateur who fishes; and TimesOC contributor Caitlin Yoshiko Kandil finished second in the religion category for an article about Muslims who travel to prisons to minister to inmates.

Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.

Best Travel Story

First Place: Cindy Carcamo

On a trip to Guatemala with my toddler, her grandparents’ fears give way to fun

Best News Feature Story

First Place: Cindy Carcamo

Lugging water into the desert for thirsty migrants unites this couple. Trump divides them

Best Breaking News Story

First Place: Hannah Fry, Cindy Carcamo, Maria L. La Ganga, Richard Winton and Julia Sclafani

Two Hours of Terror in Orange County With No Easy Answers

Best Investigative Story

First Place: Cindy Carcamo and Paloma Esquivel

At ‘Freedom House,’ a pattern of neglect

