Staff Writer Esmeralda Bermudez Receives Sí Se Puede Award from NAHJ

Los Angeles Times Staff Writer Esmeralda Bermudez received the Sí Se Puede Award from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists in a virtual ceremony on Saturday. Bermudez was recognized for her persistence within the newsroom, tenacity in her reporting and her ability to build community.

While presenting the award, NAHJ President Hugo Balta described Bermudez’s work as “giving a voice to the Latino community through quality storytelling with lots of heart.”

The journalism organization highlighted Bermudez’s Column One on the mystique of ‘Vivaporu’ and a personal piece about raising her daughter to speak three languages.

“There are so many wonderful awards out there, but this NAHJ recognition is especially meaningful as an L.A. Times writer because it celebrates something so important to our success and our survival as journalists,” said Bermudez. “That’s making space for Latinos — in our newsroom, in our pages and in the community.”