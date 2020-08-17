L.A. Times Releases Annual Reading by 9 Guide

The Los Angeles Times Reading by 9 annual resource guide, released on Sunday, is available to download now or order in print. Produced in English and Spanish, this year’s edition is titled “A Guide to Storytime” and was created to help parents, guardians and educators support young children in developing their reading and literacy skills. The issue features a variety of book recommendations in key academic subject areas, tips for virtual learning and resources to support child development through literacy.

To produce this year’s guide, The Times partnered with Ready, Set, Read!, a nonprofit project of Community Partners that equips parents with the tools they need to develop their young children’s literacy skills through workshops. The organization’s three-workshop series positions literacy as the launch point for all of a child’s future interests and passions, specifically science, math and art.

“This philosophy became the inspiration for a big shift in the presentation of the guide,” said Molly Heber who along with Public Affairs Production Specialist Kate Sequeira spearheaded the project, and who also oversees The Times High School Insider program.

“Instead of following our typical format of listing book recommendations just based on age, we worked with Ready, Set, Read! to curate books in English and Spanish that could cultivate a child’s interest in science, math and art while developing their age-appropriate literacy skills,” Heber said. “This presentation embodies our belief that literacy is essential to unlocking a child’s potential.”

Also new in this year’s guide are tools to help parents make the most of virtual, distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, it offers tips on how to navigate discussions of race, diversity and systemic racism with children.

“We wanted to make the guide as timely and supportive as possible, both in light of the coronavirus and the aftermath of the killing of Black Americans, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the resulting protest movement,” Heber said. “We hope the guide can be a resource for parents as they seek to support their child through distance learning and navigate complex conversations.”

The guide is available to download for free. The print guide can be ordered for free by parents, educators or community organizations.