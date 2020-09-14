Angel Jennings named assistant managing editor for culture and talent at the Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine made the following announcement.

I’m pleased to announce that Angel Jennings has been appointed assistant managing editor for culture and talent.

In her new masthead position, Jennings will oversee our Metpro and internship programs as well as work closely with HR and department heads to help manage a broad range of responsibilities, including tracking, recruiting, interviewing and selecting diverse candidates for job opportunities and advancing the company’s efforts to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and access. She also will work across the newsroom on retention, training and career development efforts.

As a reporter in Metro for the past nine years, Jennings has emerged as a force for improving our coverage and, at the same time, an informal mentor to many early-career journalists in the newsroom. She got her start in the Metpro program and has since worked on assignments with many departments in the newsroom, including Metro, National, Calendar, Business and podcasts.

As our South Los Angeles reporter, Jennings wrote a wide variety of memorable stories, from features about the Black Santa at the Crenshaw shopping mall to the sensitive explorations of gentrification and race relations and a series of hard-hitting investigative stories digging into misconduct in the Inglewood Police Department. Her deep, thoughtful coverage of Nipsey Hussle’s death generated national attention and a worldwide audience. She wrote with passion and authority about his family’s struggles, about how he was trying to change the narrative of his neighborhood and much more.