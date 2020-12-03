Staff Writer Maria L. La Ganga Receives Distinguished Journalist Award from SPJLA

Los Angeles Times Staff Writer Maria L. La Ganga received the Distinguished Journalist Award from the Greater Los Angeles chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday. La Ganga was among five local journalists honored for “demonstrating good news judgment, a strong sense of ethics and a passion for getting the story right,” according to the SPJLA.

Times City Editor Hector Becerra introduced La Ganga, describing her as an exquisite writer and a “magnificent mentor” to younger journalists.

“I want to accept this award on behalf of my colleagues at the Los Angeles Times — the women and men, veterans and interns, who amaze me every time I open the paper,” La Ganga said in her acceptance speech. “We’ve covered COVID and systemic racism, chaos in our country — and at our newspaper — with grace and with incredible talent.”

To read more about La Ganga and browse her stories in The Times, visit her bio page.