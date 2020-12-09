Amy King promoted to L.A. Times creative director

Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Managing Editor Kimi Yoshino made the following announcement:

We are thrilled to announce that Amy King is our new creative director.

King, who arrived in January to oversee features and features design, has quickly distinguished herself as a natural leader and collaborator with great journalistic instincts, a strong design sense and a commitment to attracting new readers. The redesigned and overhauled Saturday section is geared toward serving readers with useful information, guides and a sense of discovery around Los Angeles. She launched L.A. Times Plants on Instagram with additional content in print and online, keenly honing in on the millennial audience and everyone else with time on their hands during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Travel newsletter, The Wild , focuses on the outdoors and what’s around us to experience. And she has advocated and supported new products and platforms, like our zines for Chicano Moratorium, Plants, Food and Griffith Park.

As part of her new responsibilities, King will oversee a unified print and digital design group of story designers, art directors and layout editors, building on The Times’ rich design legacy.

Features will also continue to report to King, who will report to Kimi Yoshino. Ian Blair, who joined us this fall, will run features on a day-to-day basis.

Prior to joining The Times, King was the founder, editor and creative director for the Lily at the Washington Post. She also served as the design director for the emerging news products team and was first hired as an art director for the Arts & Style section. She has also worked at the Arizona Republic.