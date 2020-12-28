Allison Hong promoted to L.A. Times deputy design director

Los Angeles Times Creative Director Amy King made the following announcement:

We are thrilled to announce that Allison Hong has been promoted to deputy design director. In her new role, Hong will work closely with the News and Sports teams. She will continue the work of bringing more of the editorial design team’s skills and sensibilities to our digital products, including our website, newsletters and social platforms.

Hong joined The Times in 2014 as a Sports designer, the day after the Super Bowl. She has primarily been a lead designer and art director in Sports but has also worked across most sections, including A1, California, Business, Op-Ed and features (she is a huge contributor to Oscar night). In addition, Hong has been the key designer on many special sections including Women in Sports, Our Reckoning With Racism, the Kobe Bryant coverage the day he died and commemorative sections for the Lakers star, plus many an NBA preview and championship section. She has also been a pioneer for digital builds and visuals for social media in the news design department.

Before joining The Times, Hong was a page designer and a Dow Jones News Fund copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A graduate of USC, Hong was born in L.A. but grew up in Guangzhou, China, from ages 6 to 17. (Her recent contribution to the Op-Ed pandemic dispatches is a terrific read.)