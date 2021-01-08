L.A. Times to Debut ‘The Wide Shot’ Newsletter

The Los Angeles Times is launching The Wide Shot, a free weekly newsletter about the business of entertainment.

Written by Times Company Town Reporter Ryan Faughnder and edited by Richard Verrier, the newsletter will offer news and analysis, and help readers make sense of the changes in Hollywood, for both industry professionals and consumers.

Every Tuesday, Faughnder will provide his distinctive and informed perspective on the most important Hollywood business news of the week, and share relevant stories from The Times and other news outlets for further reading.

“I will offer my takes on studio shake-ups, marketing mishaps, agency spats and labor disputes,” writes Faughnder in an introduction to The Wide Shot. “The newsletter also will track big-picture themes such as the effects of the pandemic and the push for diversity and inclusion. The focus will be on not only what happens in Hollywood C-suites, but issues affecting crews and small businesses that support Los Angeles’ highest-profile industry.”

