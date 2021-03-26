L.A. Times Earns Multiple Honors for Photo and Video

The Los Angeles Times visual journalism team recently racked up 14 honors across four different industry competitions for photography and video.

The Times was honored with 10 individual and team awards in the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) contest and two awards in the Pictures of the Year International (POYi) competition.

In addition to the NPPA and POYi winners, Foreign Correspondent and Photographer Marcus Yam was named a finalist in the Scripps Howard Awards for Excellence in Visual Journalism.

Finally, the Greater Los Angeles chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists recently announced it will be honoring Photographer Irfan Khan with the Distinguished Journalist award for his “impressive body of work and a deep commitment to his craft.” Khan joins a long list of Times staffers who have been honored with the award in previous years. The award will be presented at a ceremony later this year.

“Well done and thank you for all your hard work in a challenging year,” wrote Deputy Editor of Project Management and Transformation John McCutchen in a note to the photo and video staff.

“We are pleased to have so many winners in the photo and video contests,” said Calvin Hom, director of photography for California, Sports, Features, Business and Entertainment. “The awards confirm all the hard work and dedication that our photo and video staff have put in to produce compelling images throughout a very tough and challenging year.”

