The Times Earns Top Honors in Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles Competition
The Los Angeles Times has won 34 awards in the Press Photographers Assn. of Greater Los Angeles competition, dominating in several categories and sweeping the Photographer of the Year category. The awards were presented in a virtual ceremony on April 24.
Times Photographer Marcus Yam was named Photographer of the Year, while fellow staff photographers Gina Ferazzi, Jay L. Clendenin and Robert Gauthier were the three finalists in that category. The competition’s judges praised Yam and his colleagues for producing “wonderful work across so many great portfolios.”
Calvin Hom, Times director of photography for California, Sports, Features, Business and Entertainment, praised the photography team for its latest accolades. “The PPAGLA awards once again confirm all the hard work and dedication from our photo staff, which was even more striking considering how difficult the past year was,” he said.
To view the complete list of honorees and see their work, visit the PPAGLA contest gallery. Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.
Photographer of the Year
Winner: Marcus Yam
Finalist: Gina Ferazzi
Finalist: Jay L. Clendenin
Finalist: Robert Gauthier
Picture Story Winners
First Place: Robert Gauthier
Second Place: Robert Gauthier
Third Place: Jay L. Clendenin
Honorable Mention: Christina House
Photo Essay Winners
First Place: Francine Orr
Third Place: Jay L. Clendenin
Honorable Mention: Mel Melcon
Single Category Winners
General News
Honorable Mention: Jay L. Clendenin
Feature
First Place: Allen J. Schaben
Second Place: Francine Orr
Third Place: Jay L. Clendenin
Honorable Mention: Gina Ferazzi
Portrait
First Place: Christina House
Third Place: Christine House
Honorable Mention: Genaro Molina
Honorable Mention: Francine Orr
Pictorial
First Place: Genaro Molina
Second Place: Genaro Molina
Honorable Mention: Jay L. Clendenin
Honorable Mention: Robert Gauthier
Spot News
First Place: Robert Gauthier
Entertainment
First Place: Gina Ferazzi
Third Place: Jay L. Clendenin
Honorable Mention: Dania Maxwell
Sports Features
First Place: Gina Ferazzi
Honorable Mention: Jay L. Clendenin
Sports Action
Honorable Mention: Robert Gauthier
Animal
Third Place: Mel Melcon
Fire
Second Place: Robert Gauthier
Honorable Mention: Robert Gauthier
More information can be found at ppagla.org.