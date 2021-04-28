The Times Earns Top Honors in Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles Competition

The Los Angeles Times has won 34 awards in the Press Photographers Assn. of Greater Los Angeles competition, dominating in several categories and sweeping the Photographer of the Year category. The awards were presented in a virtual ceremony on April 24.

Times Photographer Marcus Yam was named Photographer of the Year, while fellow staff photographers Gina Ferazzi, Jay L. Clendenin and Robert Gauthier were the three finalists in that category. The competition’s judges praised Yam and his colleagues for producing “wonderful work across so many great portfolios.”

Calvin Hom, Times director of photography for California, Sports, Features, Business and Entertainment, praised the photography team for its latest accolades. “The PPAGLA awards once again confirm all the hard work and dedication from our photo staff, which was even more striking considering how difficult the past year was,” he said.

To view the complete list of honorees and see their work, visit the PPAGLA contest gallery. Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.

Advertisement

Photographer of the Year

Winner: Marcus Yam

Finalist: Gina Ferazzi

Finalist: Jay L. Clendenin

Finalist: Robert Gauthier

Picture Story Winners

First Place: Robert Gauthier

Second Place: Robert Gauthier

Third Place: Jay L. Clendenin

Honorable Mention: Christina House

Photo Essay Winners

First Place: Francine Orr

Third Place: Jay L. Clendenin

Honorable Mention: Mel Melcon

Single Category Winners

General News

Honorable Mention: Jay L. Clendenin

Feature

First Place: Allen J. Schaben

Second Place: Francine Orr

Third Place: Jay L. Clendenin

Honorable Mention: Gina Ferazzi

Portrait

First Place: Christina House

Third Place: Christine House

Honorable Mention: Genaro Molina

Honorable Mention: Francine Orr

Pictorial

First Place: Genaro Molina

Second Place: Genaro Molina

Honorable Mention: Jay L. Clendenin

Honorable Mention: Robert Gauthier

Advertisement

Spot News

First Place: Robert Gauthier

Entertainment

First Place: Gina Ferazzi

Third Place: Jay L. Clendenin

Honorable Mention: Dania Maxwell

Sports Features

First Place: Gina Ferazzi

Honorable Mention: Jay L. Clendenin

Sports Action

Honorable Mention: Robert Gauthier

Advertisement

Animal

Third Place: Mel Melcon

Fire

Second Place: Robert Gauthier

Honorable Mention: Robert Gauthier

More information can be found at ppagla.org.