L.A. Times Marketing Highlights Coverage of Historic ‘Firsts’

The Los Angeles Times has released a 30-second marketing video and corresponding online section that highlights the newspaper’s coverage of historic milestones in 2021.

“Firsts” is a collection of Times articles and videos that feature notable firsts in politics, entertainment and more as they unfold throughout the year.

“We want readers and subscribers to know that The Times is the go-to source to learn about progress and change,” said Brandon Sides, creative director of consumer marketing.

“If it’s a first for change, you’ll see it here first,” the video proclaims.

The video showcases some of the firsts thus far of 2021, including the inauguration of Kamala Harris, the country’s first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president; and Chloé Zhao’s historic Oscar win as the first woman of color and the first woman of Asian descent to win the academy’s best director prize.

“Firsts” is part of the “The State of What’s Next” campaign. To see a collection of “firsts” so far this year, go to latimes.com/2021-firsts.