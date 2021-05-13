The Times Earns Multiple Honors in the SABEW Competition

The Los Angeles Times has earned five awards and one honorable mention in the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) competition. The awards, which celebrate the best in business and financial journalism, were announced at a virtual awards ceremony on May 11 during SABEW’s spring conference.

The Times staff scored a win in the general excellence – large division category. “In a highly competitive news year, the Los Angeles Times produced an extraordinary mix of reporting of particular interest to its local and regional readers,” the competition’s judges noted. They lauded The Times for a number of hard-hitting articles, including “tightly focused spot-news reporting at the start of the pandemic,” a breaking news report that Tesla was operating its factory at full swing despite a Bay Area coronavirus lockdown and an article in which The Times sent 29 reporters to grocery stores and supermarkets all over its region in the same three-hour period to tell readers what was missing from neighborhood shelves amid panic buying.

Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.

General Excellence – Large division

Winner: Los Angeles Times Staff

Commentary/Opinion, Large division

Winner: Michael Hiltzik, “When workers lose out”

Honorable Mention: David Lazarus, “Medicare for all”

Explanatory – Large division

Winner: Geoffrey Mohan, Ryan Menezes, “Overwarned, underinformed”

Technology – Large division

Winner: Johana Bhuiyan, Sam Dean, Suhauna Hussain, “Harsh realities for gig workers in perilous times”

Travel/Transportation – Large division

Winner: Kiera Feldman, “Fumed Out”

View the complete list of competition winners at sabew.org.