Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Announces Summer Event Lineup

The Los Angeles Times today announced details for its fifth annual Food Bowl, a monthlong festival celebrating Southern California’s culinary scene. Kicking off in June, this year’s lineup will feature a series of virtual and in-person events, including a curated restaurant guide, prix fixe menu offerings, patio dining activations across Los Angeles, online discussions with food industry leaders, plus a special weekend of dining events with The Times’ Restaurant of the Year and Gold Award honorees, respectively, Phenakite and Guelaguetza.

Food Bowl highlights will include:

L.A. Times Spring Restaurant Guide, online now

Curated by The Times Food staff, the dining guide spotlights 50 local favorites with an emphasis on new, under-the-radar restaurants and the best places for outdoor dining in and around the city.



Curated by The Times Food staff, the dining guide spotlights 50 local favorites with an emphasis on new, under-the-radar restaurants and the best places for outdoor dining in and around the city. Virtual Food Forum: Women in Food, June 9

Times Food Columnist Jenn Harris will host a discussion on women in the food industry with celebrity chef Carla Hall, restaurateur Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza), chef Minh Phan (Phenakite, porridge+puffs) and natural wine distributor, Amy Atwood. The panel will take place via Zoom at 6 p.m. PT. Registration is available now.



Times Food Columnist Jenn Harris will host a discussion on women in the food industry with celebrity chef Carla Hall, restaurateur Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza), chef Minh Phan (Phenakite, porridge+puffs) and natural wine distributor, Amy Atwood. The panel will take place via Zoom at 6 p.m. PT. Registration is available now. Food Bowl Patio Series, beginning June 11

Kicking off with signature cocktails during Pride Week, Food Bowl will present a series of patio pop-ups sponsored by Perrier. Additional activations will take place throughout June and July at restaurant and bar locations citywide, including Saikai Ramen, Nativo, Perle and more.



Kicking off with signature cocktails during Pride Week, Food Bowl will present a series of patio pop-ups sponsored by Perrier. Additional activations will take place throughout June and July at restaurant and bar locations citywide, including Saikai Ramen, Nativo, Perle and more. Virtual Food Forum: Red Drinks for Juneteenth, June 15

Hosted by Donovan X. Ramsey, Times staff writer covering Black life in Los Angeles, this virtual discussion will explore the Black foodways of the Juneteenth holiday with Kevin Bludso (chef & owner, Bludso’s Bar & Que), John Cleveland (chef & owner of L.A. Times 2020 Gold Award honoree Post & Beam), Kim Prince (chef & owner, Hotville Chicken) and Ray Anthony Barrett (Cinqué). The panel will take place via Zoom at 6 p.m. PT. Registration is available now.



Hosted by Donovan X. Ramsey, Times staff writer covering Black life in Los Angeles, this virtual discussion will explore the Black foodways of the Juneteenth holiday with Kevin Bludso (chef & owner, Bludso’s Bar & Que), John Cleveland (chef & owner of L.A. Times 2020 Gold Award honoree Post & Beam), Kim Prince (chef & owner, Hotville Chicken) and Ray Anthony Barrett (Cinqué). The panel will take place via Zoom at 6 p.m. PT. Registration is available now. Virtual Food Forum: Food Accessibility & Its Relationship to Agriculture, June 23

Highlighting issues of food access, sustainability and waste reduction, Secretary of the California Department of Food & Agriculture Karen Ross will join a discussion with L.A. Regional Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood and Jamiah E. Hargins, founder of Crop Swap L.A. The panel will take place via Zoom at 6 p.m. PT. Registration is available now.



Highlighting issues of food access, sustainability and waste reduction, Secretary of the California Department of Food & Agriculture Karen Ross will join a discussion with L.A. Regional Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood and Jamiah E. Hargins, founder of Crop Swap L.A. The panel will take place via Zoom at 6 p.m. PT. Registration is available now. Restaurant of the Year Dining Series with Phenakite, July 9 & July 11

Food Bowl will present two dining events at the Second Home campus in celebration of the Restaurant of the Year honoree, Phenakite, chosen by Times Food Critic Bill Addison. The first session will take place on July 9, featuring an intimate 14-course prix fixe dinner experience. The second session will include a celebratory bento box brunch on July 11 where the Restaurant of the Year award will be presented by The Times Food staff. Tickets for both sessions are available now.



Food Bowl will present two dining events at the Second Home campus in celebration of the Phenakite, chosen by Times Food Critic Bill Addison. The first session will take place on July 9, featuring an intimate 14-course prix fixe dinner experience. The second session will include a celebratory bento box brunch on July 11 where the Restaurant of the Year award will be presented by The Times Food staff. Tickets for both sessions are available now. Gold Award Dinners with Guelaguetza, July 12

In honor of this year’s Gold Award honoree, selected by L.A. Times Arts & Entertainment Editor Laurie Ochoa, Food Bowl will present two multi-course dinner sessions featuring drinks and live music at Guelaguetza. The first session will include a special awards presentation and a book signing of “Oaxaca: Home Cooking from the Heart of Mexico” with author Bricia Lopez. Tickets for both sessions are available now.

Additional events and participating restaurants will be announced in coming weeks. Food Bowl is sponsored by City National Bank along with S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna, Perrier and Stella Artois. L.A. Regional Food Bank is the charity partner for Food Bowl. For tickets and additional information, including the relevant public health protocols, visit lafoodbowl.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @LAfoodbowl (#LAfoodbowl).

