The Times Debuts ‘Unshaken,’ A Comprehensive Earthquake Preparedness Guide

On Sunday, June 13, the Los Angeles Times will debut “Unshaken,” a 24-page guide to preparing for Southern California’s next major earthquake.

The guide will have several components, including: a tutorial on how to put together an earthquake kit; an essay from seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones on the number-one thing to prepare your home for a serious disaster; primers on retrofitting your home and getting your financials in order; a guide to apocalyptic pantry cooking; a tutorial on what to do during and immediately after the shaking begins; and much more.

“The idea behind the guide is that we’re due for ‘The Big One’ and we want Californians to be ultra-prepared,” said Matt Ballinger, Times deputy editor for utility journalism.

On Saturday, a companion section will launch online with added elements, including a printable earthquake preparation checklist and an updated database of area buildings in need of retrofitting.

Advertisement

In addition, a six-week pop-up newsletter debuting on June 11 will serve as a step-by-step guide to earthquake readiness and resilience. In a welcome and introduction, Times Columnist Patt Morrison writes, “this newsletter course is about getting you ready for your closeup in Southern California’s seismic story.”

The Times has also teamed up with KPCC for a free virtual event on June 24, “Local Matters: How to Survive the Big One.” A panel discussion will feature Morrison, Jones, Times earthquake reporter Rong-Gong Lin II, KPCC science reporter Jacob Margolis and KPCC host Austin Cross addressing the risks and reality of living in earthquake country.

Sign up for the six-week newsletter to follow along with the “Unshaken” earthquake preparedness project. A limited quantity of the print guide will be available for purchase through Shop L.A. Times.