Emily Alpert Reyes named Metro’s public health writer

Sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Shelby Grad:

Emily Alpert Reyes will become Metro’s public health writer after a highly successful run covering the Los Angeles City Council.

In her position, Alpert Reyes will use her strong accountability skills to tackle one of the most important beats we have. California has long been an innovator — and at times a cautionary tale — in providing healthcare, and this topic has been the subject of some of our most impactful journalism. The pandemic highlighted both the deep inequities and the heroic work at the heart of our healthcare system, and Alpert Reyes intends to dig deeper into how things work and where the system is failing patients and taxpayers. She will examine California’s public health system and cover big public health stories such as the coronavirus and disease prevention while also looking at the big picture of where healthcare is going, often working alongside health reporter Marissa Evans.

Alpert Reyes is a dogged reporter whose work ethic and generosity to colleagues are legendary. She has a deep commitment to government accountability, which is often the prism in which she frames her coverage. She and David Zahniser won the Loeb Award for their investigation into the Sea Breeze project at City Hall, a story that led to criminal charges. Alpert Reyes also has a deep passion for covering marginalized communities, including crucial work about environmental justice, homelessness and street vending.

Advertisement

She starts in her new role June 21 and will be reporting to Deputy Metro Editor Steve Clow.