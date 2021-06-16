L.A. Times Food Bowl to Host Outdoor Screening of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” on June 26

As part of this year’s L.A. Times Food Bowl, Night Market Cinema will celebrate the late gifted storyteller and chef, Anthony Bourdain, with an exclusive evening of cuisine and outdoor entertainment on June 26. Presented by City National Bank, the sold-out ticketed event will feature an early screening of the documentary “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” ahead of its theatrical release in July.

The documentary provides an intimate look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (“20 Feet From Stardom,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”), the film explores how Bourdain indelibly impacted the world around him.

Highlighting the exploration of international culture and cuisine with an ode to Bourdain’s legacy and beloved TV shows “Parts Unknown” and “No Reservations,” the event will include food selections from some of L.A.’s best chefs and local popups. Attendees can choose from Jon & Vinny’s Pizza, A’s BBQ, Tacos 1986 or Bridgetown Roti, plus sweet treats from Wanderlust Creamery and more. Drinks from Justin Wine, Landmark Vineyards and Stella Artois beer will be available for purchase. Still and sparkling water will be available free of charge from Acqua Panna and S.Pellegrino.

Night Market Cinema is an outdoor picnic-style event for people ages 21 and older, with open seating on the lawn adjacent to the Natural History Museum at Exposition Park. General admission seating is first come, first served. VIP and VVIP admission is first come, first served within the relevant reserved sections of the venue.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the film will start at 8:30 pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For additional details, including current health protocols and any additional ticket availability, go to lafoodbowl.com.