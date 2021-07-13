The San Diego Union-Tribune and the Los Angeles Times to Launch Bilingual Show

The San Diego Union-Tribune and the Los Angeles Times are launching a unique, bilingual English and Spanish news magazine that reflects and covers the diverse and growing Latino population in San Diego, Los Angeles, the California-Mexico border region and all of Southern California.

“Nuestra Voz Today,” presented by The San Diego Union-Tribune and the Los Angeles Times, will premiere on Sunday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. on Cox Cable YURVIEW Channel 1004. Future episodes of the half-hour show will air on the first Sunday of each month. Segments will also be posted on the Union-Tribune and L.A. Times websites and social media platforms.

Join hosts Luis Cruz and Paola Hernández-Jiao as they bring you in-depth stories and features from the reporters and photojournalists of these two award-winning and respected multimedia organizations.

Cruz, who helped launch the Emmy award-winning “LA Times Today” news magazine for the L.A. Times and Spectrum News 1 in 2019, says this is another way to showcase the exemplary work of reporters and staff at these two leading news organizations. “We hope to reach a new audience through new platforms and cover the concerns of Latinos living in Southern California,” Cruz said. “The show will cover news, politics, business, entertainment and sports through interviews with and stories by Times and Union-Tribune journalists and staff photographers.”

Advertisement

“Nuestra Voz Today” will complement the Latino Life online sections of The San Diego Union-Tribune and L.A. Times, The San Diego Union-Tribune en Español and L.A. Times en Español, as well as the Latinx Files newsletter.

Nuestra Voz Today Episode 1 Preview: https://youtu.be/APVacmZLD9Y

