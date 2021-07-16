L.A. Times Sports Team Counts Down to Summer Olympics

The Los Angeles Times Sports desk is helping readers prepare for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and understand how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic factors into the staging of the Games.

To help readers warm up for the XXXII Olympiad, which was delayed by a year due to the pandemic, The Times has launched a dedicated landing page featuring a rolling preview of the Summer Games, complete with a countdown clock.

The series of stories leads up to a 24-page Olympic preview section that will be delivered to print subscribers on July 18, and is also available for purchase at latimes.com/store.

The section will focus on Southern California’s influence on the Tokyo Olympics, according to Deputy Sports Editor Iliana Limón Romero. “Athletes born in SoCal, athletes and coaches who train in SoCal and sports that were born or are immensely popular in SoCal will all be in the spotlight during the Games,” she said.

Before the torch is lit, The Times will launch an Olympic version of the Sports Report newsletter, debuting on July 19 that will signal the start of coverage from Tokyo. The newsletter will be emailed to readers every morning during the Olympics.

Fans can expect around-the-clock coverage throughout the 17-day event, which ends with a closing ceremony on August 8.

“Our readers won’t miss any of the big moments featuring stars like Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky,” Limón Romero said, “but they’ll also get behind-the-scenes, exclusive looks at athletes and sports you’ve never heard of through our live blog, Southern California Olympic medal tracker, newsletter and in-depth features.”