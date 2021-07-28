Los Angeles Times Wins Emmy for ‘Emmys Roundtable: Showrunners’ on Spectrum News 1

The Los Angeles Times has won a Los Angeles Area Emmy Award for The Envelope’s Emmys Roundtable: Showrunners, which was produced by L.A. Times Studios and The Times’ entertainment team and broadcast on Spectrum News 1 during the summer of 2020. The award was presented on Saturday at the Television Academy’s 73rd Los Angeles Emmy Awards ceremony.

The show received the Emmy in the Entertainment category. “It’s wonderful to see our work recognized, especially in a competitive field where there were many strong nominees,” said L.A. Times Studios Executive Producer James Novogrod who, along with Times President and COO Chris Argentieri, was an executive producer on the winning entry.

“Our hour-long program featured showrunners of some of the top shows in television,” Novogrod noted, adding that many of these shows deal with topics “at the center of our culture, and our panel covered a lot of ground: LGBTQ rights, the evolution of feminism, and diversity and inclusion in Hollywood.

“I’d like to think that the depth of the discussion, our top-notch host, Op-Ed Columnist LZ Granderson, and guests, in addition to our stylish production, distinguished our work,” he added.

The Times has now won two Los Angeles Area Emmy awards for projects produced in association with L.A. Times Studios and broadcast on Spectrum News 1. The first was last year’s “LA Times Today” win, with Spectrum News 1, for Best Informational Series (more than 50%), for the show’s first year on the air.

Below is a breakdown of the winning entry:

Entertainment

The Emmys Roundtable: Showrunners – Spectrum News 1

(L.A. Times Envelope Roundtable)