Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Presented by City National Bank to Take Place This October

The Los Angeles Times today announced details for Food Bowl, its annual festival celebrating Southern California’s dynamic food scene, which is officially making the move from May to October. The festival, which has brought together the best in local dining experiences and rare appearances from visiting chefs while promoting awareness of food waste and hunger since 2017, is teaming with Outstanding in the Field for a series of dinner experiences. The first event will take place at the Sepulveda Dam on Oct. 7, featuring an exclusive premiere of the documentary “Man in the Field.” Tickets are available now at lafoodbowl.com.

Presented by City National Bank, Food Bowl and Outstanding in the Field will host five dinner events at iconic locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, featuring multi-course meals from local chefs while highlighting important sustainability and environmental topics.

The event lineup includes:

“Man in the Field” Film Premiere and Dinner, Oct. 7

Food Bowl and Outstanding in the Field will host the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary “Man in the Field” with a scenic dinner event at the Sepulveda Dam. The film profiles the life and work of Outstanding in the Field founder Jim Denevan: the trials of growing up in a turbulent family dynamic and the artwork that came of it, both in his geometric land drawings and table-to-farm dinners through Outstanding in the Field. In celebration of the film’s release, the event will feature curated bites from a local guest chef and a variety of peak-season produce from local farms. Following the screening, Denevan and filmmaker Patrick Trefz will participate in a panel discussion. The event starts at 5 p.m., tickets are available now.

Celebrating Women in Food and Farming, Oct. 9

Setting the table at Wattles Farm in Hollywood, Food Bowl and Outstanding in the Field will host an evening in the garden to celebrate women in food and farming. Taking over the hidden four-acre community garden, the event will spotlight an impressive roster of all-female chefs from the L.A. area, both established names and up-and-comers. The dinner will include a collaborative menu featuring local produce and meat, as well as local libations from women-owned wineries and breweries. The event starts at 3 p.m., tickets are available now.

Sustainable Seafood Dinner, Oct. 12

Food Bowl will make its Orange County debut with an Outstanding in the Field long table feast at the iconic Huntington Beach Pier, one of the longest piers on the West Coast. With the panoramic backdrop of the Pacific sunset, the dinner will be focused on sustainably caught seafood. Guest chefs Andrew Gruel (Slapfish) and Craig Brady (Haven) will join a team of seafood-focused chefs from Orange County and L.A. to bring guests a seafood meal paired with beer from local Orange County brewers and California wine. The event starts at 3 p.m., tickets are available now.

The Ecology Center Farm Dinner, Oct. 14

Set in the heart of San Juan Capistrano, Food Bowl and Outstanding in the Field will transform The Ecology Center, a 28-acre regenerative organic farm, into a curated farm-to-table dinner experience from host farmer Evan Mark. Guest chefs John Cleveland (Post & Beam) and Eric Bost (Jeune et Jolie, Campfire and formerly of Auburn) will create a meal in collaboration with another celebrated chef, inspired by the ingredients sourced directly from the farm. The event starts at 3 p.m., tickets are available now.



Paramount Pictures Studios: Celebrating the Los Angeles Food Scene, Oct. 16

In celebration of L.A.’s diverse food scene, Food Bowl and Outstanding in the Field will host a long table dinner that will wind around the iconic Paramount Pictures archway and along the sets of famous movies and television shows that have filmed on the lot. Guests will feast on a collaborative meal from a team of local chefs, including Ray Garcia (Broken Spanish), Valerie Gordon (Valerie Confections) and others, representing a range of different styles and cuisines in honor of L.A.’s rich cultural and culinary landscape. The event starts at 4 p.m., tickets are available now.

Additional details and participating chefs will be announced in coming weeks. L.A. Times Food Bowl is sponsored by City National Bank and L.A. Regional Food Bank is the charity partner. To purchase tickets and find additional information, including the relevant public health and safety protocols, visit lafoodbowl.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @LAfoodbowl (#LAfoodbowl).

