Deborah Netburn to cover faith and spirituality in California

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Shelby Grad:

We are pleased to announce that Deborah Netburn is moving into a new role covering faith and spirituality in California and beyond.

This is a wide-ranging job aimed at exploring religion, beliefs, values and ethics in diverse and creative ways, from the mainstream to the alternative and everything in between. Ultimately, it will focus on the larger questions of spirituality and the many ways people look for and find faith and meaning in their lives. California has long wrestled with these issues and produced some of the most influential (and controversial) theological movements.

Netburn brings to this beat deep empathy, a love for narrative writing and the ability to connect with readers in intimate ways. She spent the last few years on the science desk, helping cover the pandemic, and before that handling a wide array of stories including space exploration, medicine and ecology. She’s a regular contributor to Column One, a feature in which she specializes in profiling some of Southern California’s most interesting people.

Advertisement

Netburn began here at latimes.com in 2006 and has pioneered much of the online storytelling and real-time reporting that became a foundation for our digital growth. In addition to writing, she intends to contribute to our podcasts and develop content for video and other platforms.

Her new beat starts Tuesday.