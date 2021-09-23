Jim Cooke joins The Times as senior deputy design director

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Creative Director Amy King and Design Director Taylor Le:

We are thrilled to announce that Jim Cooke has joined the Los Angeles Times as senior deputy design director. In his new role, Cooke will work closely with the design director and creative director to build the team’s digital skills while working to elevate our design and brand expression across platforms.

Previously, Cooke built Gizmodo/Gawker Media’s editorial art department from the ground up, creating a distinct and dynamic visual language that worked seamlessly across a network of sites including Gizmodo and Jezebel. He has been a freelance illustrator and brand designer for Slate, Defector, Substack, Vice, Postlight, ProPublica and several others. His most recent role was art director at the New York Times Book Review, where he commissioned and directed thought-provoking illustrations and covers. His work has regularly garnered recognition from the Society of Illustrators NYC Annual Show.

Cooke is a Rhode Island and New York City native and has joined the team in Los Angeles. He is looking forward to exploring the vibrant culture and landscape of the city and to working with his team to build innovative experiences telling stories in the digital space.

