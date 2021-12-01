L.A. Times Celebrates 101 Best Restaurants of 2021 with Tasting Event and Live Reveal

The Los Angeles Times will celebrate the release of its annual 101 Best Restaurants guide with an evening of bites, drinks and a live reveal of this year’s list of the best restaurants in L.A. The launch event will take place on Dec. 7 at City Market Social House in downtown L.A. from 7 to 10 p.m., coinciding with the guide’s premiere on latimes.com, with both the launch event and the guide being presented by City National Bank.

The Times Food Staff will introduce this year’s 101 at the launch event while guests enjoy bites from 30 of L.A.’s top restaurants, including A.O.C., Alta Adams, Angry Egret Dinette, Bavel, Burritos la Palma, chi SPACCA, Chifa, Evil Cooks, For The Win, Found Oyster, Holy basil, Hotville Chicken, Kato Restaurant, Madre, Mayura Indian Restaurant, Moo’s Craft BBQ, Needle, Parks BBQ, Petite Peso, Pizzana, Phenakite (The Times’ 2021 restaurant of the year), Post & Beam (winner of the 2020 Gold Award), Republique Restaurant, Cafe Bakery, Rossoblu, Sichuan Impression, Spoon & Pork, Tsubaki and Yang’s Kitchen, among others. Drinks will be served as well, from vendors such as Asahi, Sinegal Estate Winery and Zacapa Rum.

The coveted 101 list, now in its ninth iteration, was originated by the late great Jonathan Gold to serve as a guide to the most essential restaurants in L.A. and neighboring cities. Last year’s edition was reimagined to honor the restaurants, dishes, people and ideas that define how we eat.

Curated by Times restaurant critic Bill Addison, the 2021 guide is a tribute to quality and creativity — and the resilience of an industry that has been battered during nearly two years of pandemic-spurred setbacks. This year’s list will spotlight newcomers as well as stalwarts, and separate lists of drinks and pop-ups.

The digital edition of the guide will be available exclusively to Times subscribers. The premium print edition of the guide, or magazine, will be delivered to Times Sunday subscribers on Dec. 12 and will be available for purchase via The Times online store. For more information, visit latimes.com/food and follow L.A. Times Food on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.