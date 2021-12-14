Kasia Broussalian joins the audio team, Shannon Lin named senior producer

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Managing Editor Shani Hilton and head of audio Jazmín Aguilera:

We’re pleased to announce that Kasia Broussalian has joined the Los Angeles Times as a senior producer for “The Times,” our daily news podcast.

Before joining The Times, Broussalian managed the multimedia efforts of Project Syndicate, first from the Czech Republic and later from New York City. She was the founding producer of the “Opinion Has It” podcast, as well as the “Short Cut” explainer video series.

She started her journalism career as a photographer and videographer for the Boulder Daily Camera and has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards program and Eddie Adams Barnstorm Workshop. She started Nov. 29.

We’re also happy to announce that Shannon Lin has been named senior producer.

Lin, who just hit her year mark at The Times, has produced more than 60 episodes, working with reporters to produce a range of shows that include a series on the Chinese Communist Party, the plight of Haitian immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, and a widely listened to interview with cooking personality Alison Roman. Before working at The Times, Lin was a reporter and producer at KQED-FM.